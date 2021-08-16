EASTON, Pa. - Should Wilson Area School District get rid of its Native American Warriors logo?
Many people spoke out against the proposed change at the district's school board meeting Monday night. More than 2,000 people signed a petition stating they want to keep the logo as is.
Superintendent Douglas Wagner also spoke out Monday night, saying his decision was based on the fact that other similar logos were forced to change.
The current logo is an image of a Native American headdress. Wagner says he is proposing the change to avoid possible repercussions if the district is ever forced to change it.
He says only the logo will change.
"In summary, our students will remain warriors, our school colors will continue to be blue and gold. We are not removing any existing logos presently displayed in our schools and gymnasiums," Wagner said.
He says students will still be known as the Warriors, but the new design they will don will be a W with a circle around it.
It's a change many people say isn't necessary because the the current logo isn't offensive.
"My father who was in the Air Force, he is Native American and Italian," said Stephanie Keiper, who attended the meeting.
"None of us found that the logo of the Native American headdress was offensive to any of us."
"The question to answer is do you want your history for the rest of your existence to be utilized and recalled every time someone feels oppressed or claims to be an object of a racist belief? I think it would be safe to say we would all say no," said resident Brian Altenbach.
The board did not vote on the logo Monday night.
Those in attendance said their fight isn't over.