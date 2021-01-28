Pennsylvania's Health Department recently expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine under the first phase of its rollout. But supply levels haven't been able to keep up with demand, and those who may be eligible for the vaccine may still struggle to book an appointment.
The health department has a resource on its website, indicating the locations of the roughly 1,000 locations offering vaccinations.
In the Lehigh Valley, both major health networks are offering pre-registration, resulting in a notification when appointments are available. The Allentown Health Bureau opens up new time slots on Thursdays.
But some other vaccination sites indicate they have no appointments available, no opportunity for pre-registration, and no indication as to when more appointments may be available.
"What we have been asking for is patience, and that really is key, patience," said Amy Hutcheson, Director of Communications for the Pa. Health Department.
Pennsylvania has left each individual distribution site to handle its own vaccine registration and appointment setting.
"Figuring local folks know best what's going on in their area and can do the best job connecting with their citizens," said Gov. Tom Wolf.
People eligible for the vaccine may choose to sign up at multiple locations to increase their odds of getting it sooner. The state just asks people to cancel their other appointment requests once they confirm an appointment.
The system is a bit different in neighboring New Jersey. The state has people register through its website or hotline, creating a more centralized registration process.
"Whatever vaccine registration you have, if there's limited doses, you're going to have the same result," Hutcheson said.
As more doses and locations become available, the state says it should improve.
"It absolutely will level out," Hutcheson said.
As early as next week, the state will have an online eligibility quiz and text alert system, letting you know when you can make an appointment. You'll still have to make the appointment through individual providers.