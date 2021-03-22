The pandemic has left Pennsylvania veterans halls struggling to make money and retain members.
They are community staples, local bars and halls run by Veterans of Foreign War Posts, but dwindling membership and mandatory closures due to COVID-19 have left some struggling.
Ron Peters, Pennsylvania's State VFW Commander, said not only were the mandatory closures tough on business, the VFW also lost all revenue that came through small games of chance, 60% of which is donated to local charities.
"We've probably lost $8 million in donations to various organizations like fire departments, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, you name it,” Peters said.
Peters said Posts in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, areas that remained shut down after the suburbs and more rural areas opened back up, were hurt the most. He said some Posts will likely close or consolidate with others.
"The VFW's that were monetarily sound are going to be OK, minus the losses this year. The ones that were in [financial] trouble, we don't know,” he said.
Northampton VFW Post 4714 doesn't have a bar, they stopped their canteen services two-and-a-half years ago. But Post commander Larry Schlittler said the pandemic has prevented many of their volunteer services, things like the color guard, funeral detail and outreach, from happening.
"That was cut back because we couldn't get into the nursing homes to visit the veterans that are there,” said Schlittler.
Ron Peters said he's been working with local and state politicians to see if VFW Posts can get a cut of federal money to help them get back on their feet and stay afloat.