As we head into 2021, lots of people are thinking about their new year's resolutions.
Popular ones usually include getting fit and saving money, but the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into those plans, between the lockdowns and layoffs.
Yet the hardships we all faced are making people reconsider what's important to them, like spending more time with significant others and keeping that going into the new year.
"COVID has been a negative for the pandemic for the most part, but for us, it's been a positive. We've been able to establish a better relationship, more one-on-one time, just out here walking in nature," said Thomas Riley of Emmaus.
Some kids we spoke with tell us they'd like to eat healthier and do a little better in school.