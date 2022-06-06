ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With gas prices higher than she's ever seen, Yani Ortiz says she's getting a second job just to pay for gas. And forget about summer vacation!
"No plans, no beach, keeping it local, parks, grill in the back, that's pretty much it, we still have to pay rent, car insurance, food for the house," Ortiz said.
And she's not alone. Folks with Discover Lehigh Valley are encouraging people to take advantage of one-tank trips to save money and explore their own back yard.
"All the festivals, there's just so much to do for locals that do they don't have to go very far, they can just stay local and have that staycation," said Alicia Quinn with Discover Lehigh Valley.
"I mean, you can do the math, and how much more it will cost for you to continue to take that trip, and that's what people are doing," said Tiffany Stanley with Triple A.
She says they're not seeing as many people cancelling summer plans, but instead they're budgeting more wisely to make sure they can get away.
"Do I need to save about $50 to $100 more for the trip just in order to go, and they're finding ways to save that money," Stanley said.
Some might be pinching pennies to still get away, but others? They're saying we'll just stay home altogether.
"We have a budget that we follow every month and we started this budget when gas prices were a little more reasonable, and so now we have to adjust," said Troy Purdy, from Allentown.
Triple A says more people are trying to take any kind of vacation, so they're shopping around for the best price and trying to make sure their car is in tip-top condition to get the best gas mileage this summer.