ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Vannessa Smith is not laughing about the PPL bill she got in the mail.

"I thought it was a complete joke," said Smith.

It showed her usage was up 91 percent and instead of her usual $135, Smith's bill was $1700.

If you search PPL on Facebook, Smith is not alone.

There are a lot of people worried about bills that are double, triple or in Smith's case 12 times the monthly average.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General says 790,000 PPL customers are impacted.

Both the AG and the Public Utility Commission say customers who think their bills are inaccurate should talk to PPL first and if they are unable to resolve the issue, they should file a complaint with the PUC.

69 News reached out to the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate, who also told us:

"Any consumer who disputes his or her bill with PPL or the PUC cannot have their service terminated while the dispute is pending. In addition, from December 1 – March 31, households with income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level cannot have their service terminated without permission from the PUC."

We asked PPL what happened and were told the bills were the result of a "technical system issue" that calculated bills based on past use.

But PPL didn't explain how the "technical system issue" could result in getting a bill 12 times the usual amount. It did say new bills are being generated with accurate billing amounts, but that until customers get those bills customers should pay the estimated amount. Something many customers say they simply cannot afford.

Congresswoman Susan Wild's office says it's monitoring the situation and is assisting customers with resources to file complaints.

Wild's office is also encouraging people to reach out to their state lawmakers for help, as PPL is regulated by the PUC, a state agency.