Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Stay home.
The coronavirus pandemic has made for massive changes to our everyday life. Many were hoping a sense of normalcy would return after the FDA-approved vaccines hit the market one year ago. But some don't think that's the case.
"I believe we're having more problems because people won't get vaccinated," said Emmaus resident Linda Daniels.
Daniels says she made massive changes to stay healthy.
"I didn't get to see my grandchildren for three months, even though I was vaccinated," Daniels said.
Even now, over a year and a half into the pandemic, and she still keeps to herself. She feels she has reason for concern.
The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard shows the U.S. creeping close to hitting a new milestone - 800,000 COVID deaths.
"It's here, it came, and it is still with us two years in. It's scary and a challenge," said Dr. Mark Knouse, chief of the division of infectious diseases for Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Local health networks say they feel confident in the work they're doing to keep our communities safe, but say the fight is far from over.
"There's still a large amount of work to be done, particularly in the younger age groups, particularly getting the booster uptake higher so we can prevent some of these infections and breakthrough infections," Knouse said.
With new variants emerging, COVID cases have been climbing across the country. Even with 60 percent of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, LVHN says it's seeing hundreds of people in their facilities sick with the virus.