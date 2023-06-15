EASTON, Pa. - "The community came out to support the victims which we're very excited about," said Mayor Sal Panto.

'One thing they can't give us is housing."

It's been almost three weeks since a fire in Easton's West Ward destroyed 15 rowhomes in a matter of hours. It's displaced roughly 45 people, something Panto says has been a struggle.

"The housing shortage is just crippling us," said Panto. "Every day I have a meeting on the Ferry Street fire and what we can do about it."

So far, about five families have secured a place to live, but with a shortage of options in the city there aren't many places to turn. In fact, 80 people were already on the housing authority waiting list before the fire happened, and now that list continues to grow.

"The city is very capable of raising money and getting goods, but we are not good at housing. What can we do to make housing more available," said Panto.

But that still leaves a whole group left sleeping in hotels and doubling up with friends, something Alisa Baratta with the Third Street Alliance says isn't ideal. But they're doing what they can.

"Many of the families are doubled up with family members and friends," said Baratta. "They're going through trauma, there's very little space. They're very tight situations."

Luckily, landlords in the city are updating her when units become available, to hopefully lock down living spaces for the victims within the next month.

"We're hoping we identify units for a majority of renters by the end of June," said Baratta. "However, we may see some people into July."