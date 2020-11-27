BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's the Christmas City's season to shine.
"Very nice. It's charming," said Jane, who came from New Jersey to come shop in Bethlehem.
For many shoppers, Huts on Main is a holiday tradition.
"We've been here in the past and we wanted to check it out this year and try to support local businesses,” Rachel Stein, from Bethlehem, said.
Many businesses have struggled through the pandemic due to state restrictions and shoppers choosing to limit their time indoors. However, the setup naturally calls for social distancing.
"I like it because it's something to do and it's outside so it's relatively safe,” Lisa Johansson, from Palmer Township, said.
"I still feel like there's a lot of people out and about, obviously wearing masks and social distancing but still trying to get out of the house while they can,” Stephanie Stein, from Bethlehem, said.
Denise Barreiros has set up shop here for the past three years and says the experience is a little different this year.
“It's been busier because people, I think, want to be outside. But the masks are a little bit of a hindrance. People can't tell that I'm smiling at them. I don't feel like I can reach out to people like I normally would,” Barreiros said.
Most shoppers complied with the city's recommendation to mask up while walking downtown and visiting the huts.
"I have hand sanitizer on my table. I have my contactless payment system,” Barreiros said.
Even though the holidays are in full-swing, mostly everyone we spoke with agrees some of the magic of the season is missing this year.
"It's sad. It would be nice to be able to see everyone's faces and it does take away from that personal touch. But at the same time it's good everyone’s being safe and we're still able to do this,” Rachel Stein said.
Huts on Main runs every Thursday through Sunday until December 27.