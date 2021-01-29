With COVID-19 variants popping up across the country, mixed with a slow rollout of vaccines, health experts say masking up is more important than ever.
"The most important thing is that everybody should be wearing a mask," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID Director.
And not just one but two, according to some experts. Members of President Biden's Cabinet agree.
"It just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective," said Fauci.
The CDC does not explicitly recommend double-masking nor does it say the same for an N-95, although the CDC and World Health Organization do recommend cloth masks with multiple layers.
"I'm not a physician. I don't want to tell someone who has difficulty breathing that because they're high-risk from a lung condition, they need to double mask. Those are decisions that need to be based on a person's ability to breathe," said Allentown Health Bureau Director Vicky Kistler.
The Allentown Health Bureau is sticking with current CDC guidance until it says otherwise. Kistler says it's hard enough to try to get people to wear one mask, let alone doubling up.
"What we're telling folks is if you have a two-ply cloth mask with a good seal, you should be protected," said Kistler.
If you're one of the lucky few who have been vaccinated, you're not off the mask hook. Experts say until the community is immunized and community spread is minimized, you still need to wear one, or two, if you like.