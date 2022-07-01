HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Gas prices are sky-high these days.
"My Prius is now worth its weight in gold," Adam Leven, from Ambler, said.
"I think it's outrageous what they're charging for the gas and to get around is very difficult for everyone,” Anna Caglar, from the Poconos, said.
John Urbina drove in to Allentown, all the way from Florida on Friday. 69 News met him while he stopped at the Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Urbina says despite the high gas prices, it’s still cheaper to drive than to fly.
“Actually, that truck does pretty good on gas," he said.
Despite the high gas prices, AAA predicts a record 42 million drivers on the road this Fourth of July weekend.
"Flights are going through the roof now because of the gas prices. So a lot of people have to travel by car, which is just as bad. But it's cheaper than the flights,” Caglar said.
Sunny Sayania was traveling into Allentown from Florida.
"Earlier time it's like $70, $80 one time, but now it's $200,” he said. “It's like expensive, yeah."
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, airfares shot up 18.6 percent last April, and then another 12.6 percent in May.
But at the Lehigh Valley International Airport on the Friday before the Fourth of July weekend, that wasn’t stopping many from flying.
"I'm actually traveling the same, but we're taking a beating because of the prices of gas, it's not fair,” Caglar said.
Lien Thach flew all the way from Berkley, California to pick up her friend’s pet poodle.
"It is expensive, compared to before, but I don't know if it's more expensive than, you know, gas,” she said.
Many, like John Urbina, who traveled in from Florida, say the same thing about driving.
"We're still going to do what we got to do. Because we work hard so we're going to keep going."