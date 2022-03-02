EASTON, Pa. - Several Easton elementary schools welcomed special guest readers from Lafayette College for Read Across America Day.
"A story about staying positive and overcoming challenges," read Cole Dutton, a senior at Lafayette College.
The big leopards from Lafayette joined the little leopards at March Elementary School.
The school is doing a week of Dr. Seuss activities. Wednesday was Wacky Wednesday, so there were some extra fun outfits.
Reading to kids is a cycle of tradition the volunteers wanted to continue.
"Thinking back to when I was in second grade, or when people used to come in and do stuff like this, they probably really didn't think much of it," said Carl Smith, a sophomore at Lafayette College.
"But kids really get inspired by stuff like this."
"We had a program like this," said Dutton. "I just remember kind of looking up to them as a mentor and role model and being able to do that for other kids in elementary schools, it's just an unbelievable opportunity."
This celebration of reading comes at a time where focus on literature is crucial. Children across the country have struggled to progress their reading skills during the pandemic.
"They became more screen-based at home, where now it's more, more so book-based," said Melissa Breiner, a third-grade teacher at March Elementary. "So you can see a difference, can see where it hurt them, where it helped them."
Teachers say the little ones are getting back on track. Hearing reading is cool from someone other than a parent or teacher helps.
"The more you read, the smarter you are," said Smith.
"You will always be learning," said Breiner. "Doesn't matter how old you are."
This isn't the last time the students will be teaming up. Lafayette has a close partnership with March Elementary, so college students come to the building for various things, like tutoring and science experiments.