EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday night in Easton, beads and flashy outfits permeated part of the downtown, and the sounds of trumpets, drums, tambourines and other instruments could be heard filling the air.

The city brought in Mardi Gras with quite a bang, truly living up to the Cajun French phrase, "laissez les bons temps rouler," or, "let the good times roll."

"Just bringing some music into center city Easton, our home here," said Jeremy Joseph, who leads Big Easy Easton Brass, which is open to players of all ages and skill sets.

"We have all different walks of careers, and what they do, all kinds of diversity in the band, but we all have something in common: We love coming and playing music together."

Big Easy Easton Brass held a parade unlike any other: a New Orleans-style musical procession that celebrates all things life, even the ones no longer with us.

"I know in New Orleans they play something like this even during funerals," said Margarita Gonzalez of Bethlehem, who drove in with her husband for the occasion. "It's just very uplifting, and we need a lot of that nowadays."

"Basically, just putting all your cares aside for a little bit and having fun with your friends," said Rob Stocklas of Nazareth, who is a drummer in the band. "I've been playing too long, if you ask my girlfriend. God, I think I started when I was 11, and I'm 50 now and still playing."

"It's such a great time, and we don't have to travel. We don't have to get plane tickets," added Gonzalez.

Tuesday night, all people had to do was meet at Bayou; the band took it from there.

"Tomorrow, we have to start fasting and going to church," said Michele Tanzella of Easton. "You know, all those things we were raised to do."

It's about forgetting about those things and living in the moment - like one couple, who celebrated a momentous occasion during the festivities.

"We got lucky tonight. We had a young couple who just got married today, so we got to give them a New Orleans-style wedding right here center square," said Joseph. "Impromptu."

It's a five-year tradition that began in 2018 for Big Easy Easton Brass, and members hope to bring their talents even further into the community.

"We are working on a new series in Easton called, 'Second Line Sundays.' We're going to the neighborhoods, and we're going to bring the second-line parades to the neighborhoods," explained Joseph.

Until then, Joseph hopes a popular festival invites the band to play again.

"Please, Musikfest, bring us back," urged Joseph.