Martellucci's Pizzeria has new owners, but the tradition built up over nearly half a century continues at the Bethlehem restaurant.
The Hlavinka family has taken over the 1419 Easton Ave. pizza shop and restaurant. Long-time customers will still feel at home, according to Pete Hlavinka.
"It's the same small-town pizzeria. The name will remain the same," he said Tuesday. "We are still operating it the way it has always operated, with the same pizza dough recipe and the same sauce recipe. Come on in, it's just the way it has always been."
Day-to-day operations are handled by Pete's parents, Paul and Donna Hlavinka (the "h" is silent). Pete and his three brothers -- Paul, Matthew and Mark -- and other family members help. Parents Paul and Donna have decades in the food-service industry, Pete said.
Martellucci's started serving food 49 years ago, and when Paul Biondo, grandson of the founding family, decided to retire, the Hlavinkas saw a chance to keep something from old Bethlehem going.
Continuing is important, Pete Hlavinka said, for customers and the community. The restaurant is a fixture in a neighborhood that is mostly residential. A lot has changed in the city since Martellucci's was founded in 1973, when Bethlehem Steel was still the economic engine of the region.
"When Martellucci's became available, we saw this as a great opportunity to continue that legacy of great food that the restaurant has produced for 49 years," Pete Hlavinka said. "We wanted to take that opportunity to continue to operate this neighborhood restaurant."
The ownership change occurred in March and the transition was smooth and quick, he said: "We signed the papers at 10 a.m. and were open an hour later."
Martellucci's is known for fresh dough, but its menu extends far beyond pizza. The restaurant serves appetizers, soup, salads, sandwiches, pasta and more.
There may be another 49 years at the site with the Hlavinka family in charge.
"We already have two generations there, with my parents in charge and my three brothers and I helping out," Pete Hlavinka said. A third generation is also at work, with two of Paul and Donna's grandchildren helping. A grandson works behind the scenes and a granddaughter helps with the wait staff.
Martellucci's is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Monday.