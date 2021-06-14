LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Martin Guitar has a new CEO.
Thomas Ripsam will take the reins from longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV, the company announced Monday. Martin IV assumes the role of executive chairman.
Ripsam is an experienced growth strategist and leader and has guided numerous boards of directors and leadership teams to shape strategies, the company said.
The company says Ripsam has worked with consumer goods companies, specialty retailers, technology solutions providers, Fortune 50 companies and family-owned businesses.
An avid guitar player, Ripsam collects fretted instruments and took a sabbatical in 2019 to work with a luthier to learn about the process of building acoustic guitars – in the style of Martin, the company said.
He holds an MBA in Strategy & Finance from Columbia Business School and a BA in Business Administration and Management from Reutlingen University in Germany and Middlesex University in London.