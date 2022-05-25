Sometimes veterans of war aren't flesh and bone, but rosewood and spruce.
A 1933 Martin Guitar OM-45 landed on the beaches of Normandy and became the weapon against despair for John DeGrote while fighting the Germans across Europe in World War II.
A 1975 D-41 served time in the Middle East during Desert Storm.
"When you were serving our country what did having a guitar mean to you?" I asked army airman veteran Tim Lelie.
"A touch back with home," he said.
One-time Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot says his Martin Guitar was more than just an instrument during his tour in Iraq, especially after a heavy day of combat.
"There were a couple of us that had guitars there and we would get together maybe o a weekend or a night where we were off from flying. It would definitely soothe your mind and lift your spirits," he said.
It's the spirit of this first-of-its-kind exhibit in the Martin Guitar museum.
"This is our veterans memorial display," described Archives and Museum Manager Jason Ahner.
He says donating traveling guitars to overseas soldiers has been part of the company's playable history. C.F. Martin III volunteered for service during World War I.
"It's guitars that have seen active combat and commemorative models the company has put out as well as the guitar style that we donate," Ahner said.
The exhibit also highlights medals, flags, pictures, even an authentic Civil War cap, donated by soldiers who've received a Martin Guitar.
In six metal strings, Martin Guitar's sound of service, displayed for the rest of the year.