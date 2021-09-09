NAZARETH, Pa. - Martin Guitar not only makes guitars, but the Northampton County-based company is also the oldest-surviving ukulele maker in the world.
Now, it's set to be out of this world, as an instrument will be part of the SpaceX mission set to launch next week.
The company says it was contacted by SpaceX in March to design a ukulele that will be played in space.
That ukulele is already on board and set to play for the stars, as this one-of-a-kind soprano ukulele is part of the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew for the space launch next week.
The SpaceX-bound instrument, measuring 13.6 inches and weighing less than 1 pound, is made from sinker mahogany harvested from fallen logs submerged in the rivers of Belize for more than 100 years.
From the ground to the atmosphere, this isn't the first time Martin Guitar has played for the cosmos.
In 1994, French astronaut Pierre Thuot took this backpacker series guitar on a Columbia shuttle mission that flew 224 orbits around Earth.
"It's a great opportunity to just be a part of a historic mission to begin with... and it fits with Martin," said Mike Nelson, director of global marketing for Martin Guitar, during a news conference Thursday.
There is a bigger mission. When the crew, which includes Easton's Jared Isaacman, returns, it is going to donate the autographed instrument, with all proceeds going to St. Jude's.
Martin and Co. is also donating $4,000 to St. Luke's and LVHN. Launch is set to be sometime between Wednesday and Thursday next week.