U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Experts gathered Thursday at Martin Guitar to sound off on the importance of wood sustainability and forestry.

The company hosted its annual "wood summit" at its headquarters in Upper Nazareth Township.

The big topic was the future of tonewoods, which are important to acoustic guitar builders like Martin.

Martin's CEO said the availability of tonewoods has become more challenging.

He said Martin makes about 140,000 acoustic guitars each year.

"It's about talking about what we can do to continue to invest in what's a big source to our success and we're learning for sure what we know already, that climate change impacts us in a big way," said Thomas Ripsam, President and CEO of CF Martin and Company.

The event ended with a tree being planted in honor of Diane Martin, who died last year.

She was the wife of Martin Guitar executive chairman and former CEO Chris Martin.