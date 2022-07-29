NAZARETH, Pa. -- For one local business, Martin Guitar's Martin on Main Street festival means more than a good time. And another Nazareth staple is lending a helping hand.

Inside its packing building, Emmaus based all-natural dog treat company Dukes Delites is digging in for another sale.

"This customer would want sweet potato," founder Bill Wright told his employees.

Wright's 19 team members have intellectual disabilities.

For 25-year-old Nicole Allen, this is her first ever job.

"This is like her favorite day of the week," her mother, Lisa, said. "If she could do this every day of the week, she'd be the happiest girl ever."

Wright said, "The unemployment rate is like 80-90%; once they graduate high school there are really no opportunities for them."

Wright, who's son is autistic, said there's also a lack of housing. So he's raising funds to build a 16,000-foot housing facility for his employees, if needed if those employees lack a family support system.

At Martin Guitars Archives and Musuem, Manager Jason Ahner showed the inside of its Nazareth headquarters.

"This is one of our LX 1 Travel Guitars," he said.

Martin Guitar is playing a supporting role by donating this guitar to Duke's at Saturday's Martin on Main festival in Nazareth.

The guitar will then be auctioned off to raise funds for the housing project.

It's the same model popular singer Ed Sheeran used for years and during his historic 2015 sold out show at London's Wembley Stadium

"Whether you're just somebody at home sitting on your couch or a touring musician that guitar is great for anybody," Ahner said.

As for Duke's it's a tune most people know.

"Almost everybody has someone in their family they can relate to or has autism or an intellectual disability," Wright said. "That's what we are about."