BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council forwarded an amendment Tuesday night that would ultimately provide zoning relief for the Martin Tower project.
The zoning text amendment — offered by Councilman Michael Colon — is considered a compromise from a proposal originally offered developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick.
The Colon amendment would allow two drive aisles and four rows of parking spaces on any development which fronts Eighth and Eaton avenues. This contrasts with the developers' proposed amendment, which sought no restrictions. The amendment offered by the councilman to prevent a stalemate is considered a compromise, allowing some of what Ronca and Herrick had requested.
The city's planning commission voted unanimously July 8 to recommend the amendment's approval. The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said while the amendment was "an improvement," it would "result in automobile-dependent development patterns at a suburban scale which are not the most conducive to multimodal accessibility."
The 53-acre property, located at 1170 Eighth Ave., previously served as the world headquarters for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation and is considered by the city and regional agencies as key development.
The current proposal by developers features 300 apartment units, a 130-room hotel, two medical offices, a restaurant, gas station, grocery store, retail and parking.
"I think this is a good, positive step that I'd like to see move forward," said council President Adam Waldron.
Tuesday night's approval was on the bill's first reading.
Also at the meeting, city council approved a motion to schedule a public hearing about the creation of an affording housing Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program in the city's South Side. The hearing will take place Aug. 17.