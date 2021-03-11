BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved three minor changes Thursday to the plan to develop the former Martin Tower site into offices, retail buildings and apartments.
Work on the tract off Eighth Avenue could begin later this year. The 332-foot-high former Bethlehem Steel Corp. headquarters was imploded in May 2019, creating the rare opportunity to redevelop 53 acres in the city.
The commission approved three zoning amendments sought by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick related to parking and the space permitted between lots. The planning commission, however, makes recommendations to City Council, not final decisions.
The development plan on the city website includes two large medical office buildings and a grocery store, a hotel, additional office buildings, two restaurants, and 528 apartments. In 2019, the developers' plans included a gas station and convenience store, which appear to remain in the current plan.
"The requests are pretty straightforward," Planning Director Darlene Heller told the commission. She described them as "tweaking" the plan to accommodate tenants.
Duane Wagner, representing the developers, said the medical buildings need relief from the city's requirement of a single parking lane between the buildings and Eighth Avenue. Their proposal is for two parking lanes next to each building to increase the number of spaces near the front so older and ill patients will not have to walk far to get to appointments.
The developers also seek to convert the three-way intersection along Eighth Avenue near the CVS store into a four-way, allowing access to the two three-story medical office buildings.
At the 31,042-square-foot grocery store planned at Eighth Avenue and Martin Court, they seek a reduced lot setback to make room for parking.
Planning Commission Chairman Robert Melosky said the parking changes requested at the two medical office buildings reflect the layout of other buildings across the street from the Martin Tower tract.
The commission recommended the changes unanimously to City Council.
Melosky solicited public input before the vote, but asked that it be about the specific issues discussed Thursday.
"We really don't want to go down any rabbit hole," he said, referring to "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." He added, "We want to stay focused on what is in the agenda."
Public interest in the project is high, he said, and residents will have other opportunities to weigh in on the Martin Tower plan.
Only one resident spoke.
"This seems like a very car-centric project," Scott Slingerland said. "The whole meeting tonight seems to be about parking" with little mention of pedestrian access or public transportation, he said. He added that that much of the 53 acres will be covered with impervious surface.
Ronca said the plan will not affect the buffers between the land and the nearby Burnside Plantation, and that traffic in the mixed-use project will actually be less than when Bethlehem Steel was based in Martin Tower.
Starting construction this year will meet a goal set by Mayor Robert Donchez in his annual "State of the City" address.
"We hope to see the beginning of the development of the Martin Tower site" this year, he said in January.
In March 2019, developers presented the redevelopment plan to the planning commission, which narrowly approved it with a 3-2 vote in May 2019.