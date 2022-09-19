Plans for the Martin Tower tract, perhaps the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem, will be reviewed this week by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
Martin Tower was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. The 21-story structure was demolished in 2019, leaving an estimated 16,000 tons of structural steel and 6,500 cubic yards of concrete. The site has been cleared.
The LVPC will discuss the Tower Place project as a committee on Tuesday at noon. The full commission will review the plans Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tower Place would cut the 53-acre site at 1170 Eight Ave. into three lots to put up two three-story medical-office buildings along with parking, and leave the third lot for future development.
That third lot is not up for review this week. Earlier, developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick proposed 300 apartments, a hotel, restaurant, gas station and retail space in addition to the medical offices.
The draft staff review on the commission's website questions the value of a traffic study made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and notes congestion on Eaton Avenue.
The recommendations as proposed also include sustainability.
"This development possesses a unique opportunity to incorporate sustainable designs that would complement the character of the area while minimizing environmental impacts. One opportunity is through sustainable and enhanced parking lot design which combines abundant vegetation, pervious paving materials, safe pedestrian, cyclist and ADA access, as well as connections to transit. This is especially important in an urban environment where there is existing density paired with new development," according to the review by five LVPC staff members.
The planning commission's professional staff reviews big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties. The appointed commissioners represent the two counties and municipalities. They review and sometimes alter the recommendations.
On Tuesday, the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee will review the plans. On Thursday, the full commission will vote. That vote is on the staff recommendations, not on whether a project can proceed. Final land-use decisions are up to the City of Bethlehem.
The LVPC's meetings are held virtually. Links are available at the LVPC website.
