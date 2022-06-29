LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County is back open after closing in May.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the road on May 9 to allow workers to replace the bridge over a tributary to Oughoughton Creek.
The concrete slab bridge was replaced with a concrete box culvert.
The project cost $597,828.
The Martins Creek Belvidere Highway bridge was constructed in 1927 and has an average daily traffic volume of 2,656 vehicles, PennDOT reports.