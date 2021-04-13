Former Lehigh Valley congressional candidate Marty Nothstein has dropped his appeal of a judge's dismissal of his lawsuit against USA Cycling.
The Olympic cyclist-turned-politician filed court papers last week, withdrawing his appeal.
Back in 2019, Nothstein sued USA Cycling for defamation. He claimed the group smeared his reputation while handling a sexual misconduct complaint made against him just days after he announced his run for Congress in 2017.
Nothstein was later cleared of the allegations.