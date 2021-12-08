ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Lehigh County commissioner and congressional candidate is facing stalking charges.
Marty Nothstein, 50, is accused of stalking and harassing a woman and her boyfriend numerous times between December 2020 and November 2021, according to a news release from the Lehigh County district attorney's office and state police.
Several incidents show an "ongoing pattern" of stalking both victims, harassment and damage to personal property, the DA said.
In one incident in March, Nothstein went in the woman's home without her consent and tried to access her Apple account, the DA said.
The woman is described as an acquaintance of Nothstein.
Nothstein was arrested Tuesday night and arraigned on charges of criminal trespass, two counts of stalking, and defiant trespass, authorities said. Charges were filed in Lower Macungie Township, according to court records.
He's out on $25,000 bail, and was ordered to have no contact with the victims, the DA said.