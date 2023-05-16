WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Voters headed out to the polls Tuesday to help determine which Democratic and Republican will face off against each other in the Whitehall Township mayoral election in November.

Michael Cocca and Joseph Marx Jr. are competing in the Democratic primary race. With all 161 in-person precincts reporting, Marx Jr. kept his lead of 51% to 49%, a difference of less than 50 votes.

Tina Jo Koren appeared to beat out John Hersh in the Republican race, with a 58-42% difference.

All precincts have reported results.

Democratic candidate Marx is currently president of the township's board of commissioners. Michael Cocca, new to politics, is running for the love of his lifelong hometown.

Republican candidate Tina Jo Koren is currently the elected treasurer/tax collector of Whitehall Township and Whitehall-Coplay School District. Meanwhile, John Hersh has worked with the volunteer firefighters for nearly two decades. He's currently a lieutenant at the Hokendauqua Fire Company.

Back in March, the mayor of Whitehall Township, Michael Harakal, withdrew from the race, citing family issues. That followed a financial settlement the township reached with three women who had accused Harakal of harrassment. He then lost a no-confidence vote by the township commissioners.

All four candidates told 69 News last week they want to tackle taxes.

"I've been there long enough," Democratic candidate Marx said. "I know the program; I know the budget front to back. And I feel that I can manage it fiscally and responsibly."

Fellow Democrat Cocca says, with inflation, taxes may need to be raised, though he says he'd do everything in his power to keep them uniform.

"Anybody who says that they can, with smoke and mirrors, say, 'well, I'm never going to raise your taxes ever, but I'm going to get every single thing that you want done...inflation also affects the government because the government has bills at the same time."

Democratic candidate Cocca and Republican candidate Tina Jo Koren both want their longtime home to see improvements, particularly in the playgrounds and parks.

Koren says she wants to put taxpayer money to good use.

"I get maybe 10 phone calls a day from senior citizens and new residents that don't understand, 'why do I have to pay this tax,'" she said. "And I feel with my 41 years with the Pennsylvania State Police in a leadership position. I have that ability to do it."

Last week, the four candidates also addressed the traffic issue in the township, particularly on MacArthur Road.

Republican candidate Hersh says reckless driving is a problem.

"We're at the point now, where we've really got to start ramping up safety initiatives on MacArthur Road," he said. "Now I realized that the road's owned by PennDOT. It's their highway. But we have to push the issue a bit more, and work with them."

Cocca adds, though, with the traffic also comes the much-needed revenue for the township that ultimately lowers taxes.

"If you're going to be the retail center of the Lehigh Valley, then traffic comes with that," he said.

Each candidate has discussed fire safety, in a township lacking volunteers and leaning on mutual aid in recent emergencies.

"I want to establish a committee right away to address the staffing issues that we're facing in the township," Hersh said.

Most agreed that hiring at least some fulltime firefighters may be the best solution.

