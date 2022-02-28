ALLENTOWN, Pa. — This is the only Monday of the year Mary Ann Donut Kitchen in Allentown is open. Store officials said they expect to sell more than 2,000 dozen fastnachts over the next two days.

Making a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch fastnacht is a two-hour process that produces a treat to tempt many just before Lent.

Master baker Tom Thompson, who's family has owned the bakery since 1959, said the bakery uses the Polish tradition of adding lemon and orange for a citrus flavor.

On Wednesday, the bakery will have only fastnachts to sell.

Tune in to 69 News at 5 p.m. to learn why this is a bittersweet moment for Thompson and who is taking over the business.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you