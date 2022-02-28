ALLENTOWN, Pa. — This is the only Monday of the year Mary Ann Donut Kitchen in Allentown is open. Store officials said they expect to sell more than 2,000 dozen fastnachts over the next two days.
Making a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch fastnacht is a two-hour process that produces a treat to tempt many just before Lent.
Master baker Tom Thompson, who's family has owned the bakery since 1959, said the bakery uses the Polish tradition of adding lemon and orange for a citrus flavor.
On Wednesday, the bakery will have only fastnachts to sell.
