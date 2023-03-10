HELLERTOWN, Pa. - You can catch the Disney classic "Mary Poppins" all this weekend at Saucon Valley High School. The school's Theater program has been working months to put on an amazing show.

Alana Weirbach, who plays Mary Poppins says, "There are things flying, I mean I have my harness on right now, to flipping, splits and bubbles, and fog machines. Everything you could ask for in a Disney production."

But, the cast and crew has made this more than just a production. Director, Felica Stone says, "I've always been in the arts and as an art person myself, it was really important to me that we get back to a nonprofit organization."

So they narrowed down the cause they wanted to give to, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Stone says it's cause that's affected everyone in some way, "Our kids are really excited to give to this organization because of personal reasons or just because unfortunately in today's world we're seeing a lot of that."

So with any donation, a person can receive a bag of birdseed. Weirbach explained the connection to 69 News, "There's a scene in "Mary Poppins" where Jenny and Michael, the kids, come to outside of the bank and there's an older woman and she's asking to help feed the birds. She asked to feed the birds because she doesn't want money for herself, she wants to feed the birds and that's what she cares about."

The group tells us the funds raised will go directly to the Foundation. The show runs through a matinee on Sunday.