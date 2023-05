BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Maryland man is facing charges. He's accused of stealing artifacts from Bethlehem Steel.

Court officials say 33-year-old Dylan Graham broke into the plant's Central Tool Annex last month.

The facility at the site of the former steel plant in Bethlehem stores things that are displayed in the National Museum of Industrial History.

Graham allegedly stole $4,000 worth of stuff and then tried to sell them on Facebook Marketplace.

He's been arraigned on theft charges.