EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County may life its mask requirement at most county facilities next week.
County Executive Lamont McClure said at County Council's meeting Thursday that the mandate may, with an emphasis on "may," be lifted. Masks would still be required at Gracedale Nursing Home and Northampton County Prison.
The county website states: "In accordance with (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines regarding current COVID-19 transmission, anyone entering the Northampton County Government Center is required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth. Everyone must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status."
That may change in a few days.
"In the very near future, maybe even as soon as next week, we will be lifting the mandatory mask mandate in county facilities," McClure said.
After a surge from the omicron COVID-19 variant, the spread has dropped in many areas and some rules have been relaxed.
McClure said he wants the public to be confident in the county's COVID-19 measures. The pandemic and related business shutdowns started in March 2020, almost two years ago.
"It's important to be honest when we're talking about COVID mitigation measures," he said.
The pandemic has lasted longer than some experts predicted, and McClure noted that if the mandate is lifted, there is always a chance that it might have to be restored.
"Let's hope we don't," he said.