EMMAUS, Pa. – Masking will be optional for East Penn School District students returning for full-time, in-person schooling this fall.
The masking policy was one part of the administration's revised health and safety plan draft presented to the school board Monday night. The board will vote on the plan, which will replace the existing one, at its July 12 meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Douglas Povilaitis presented highlights of the plan, which include some elements of the old plan such as physical distancing wherever possible, hand sanitation stations, air-transfer monitoring, cleaning high-touch surfaces, using Plexiglas in certain areas, contact tracing and keeping windows open on buses. Students and staff will be asked to stay home if they’re sick, Povilaitis said.
East Penn will continue to offer a remote classroom option and maintain physical distancing on buses as much as possible, he added.
School board member Ziad Munson asked that the new plan address how teachers should handle issues related to the politicization of mask use and questioned the need for cleaning surfaces when health experts have determined that the practice is not useful.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus spreads mainly from person to person, rather than via contaminated surfaces.
Board President Ken Bacher agreed, saying he would not mind seeing certain cleaning protocols go by the wayside. He said the district should follow the science.
Board member Naomi Winch asked the administration to consider making mask enforcement a family choice. Board member Alisa Bowman noted there may be certain circumstances in which families that need their children to be masked could be placed in an uncomfortable position.
Board Vice President Paul Champagne suggested the administration clarify what it's doing about air exchange in schools, which he described as a key element of the health and safety plan.
Superintendent Kristen Campbell said the revised plan was developed by district administrators and health networks, with input from other Lehigh County school districts. She said the new plan will help families make decisions for fall.