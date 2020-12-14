At St. Luke's University Health Network, employees are performing run throughs for receiving and administering 5,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

But even so, state health officials say mitigation efforts are still vital going forward.

"We still need to wear a mask, we need to wash our hands and we need to social distance and we have to continue to take the steps until the majority of people in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.

Health officials say this applies to everyone, including those who get vaccinated.

"It's quite possible at this point that you may still shed the virus, which can infect others even though you don't have symptoms of the disease," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre.

Jahre says the vaccine benefits don't kick in until a week or so after the second dose.

Jahre says while the vaccine is not a live virus and won't give people COVID, more study is being done on whether vaccinated people who are later exposed to the virus can become asymptomatic shedders.

He says it's also unclear how long the vaccine's protection will last.

"Long-term protection studies still need to be carried out and so there's a possibility that we might need booster doses of these vaccines at some point in time," said Jahre.

Jahre says statistically 5 percent of those who are vaccinated will still be vulnerable to the virus.

That's why Jahre believes masking, hand washing and social distancing will be a necessity well into 2021.

