Beginning April 17, face masks will be optional for patients, guests and employees in most areas where patient care is provided within Lehigh Valley Health Network hospitals and health care facilities, according to a news release from LVHN.

Masks continue to be optional in non-patient care areas such as cafeterias, pharmacies, chapels and gift shops.

“For several weeks, COVID-19 cases have trended downward in the communities LVHN serves, which makes this change appropriate given the current conditions,” says Alex Benjamin, MD, Chief Infection Control and Prevention Officer at LVHN.

“We will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in our community and adjust our masking policy accordingly if cases increase to protect our patients, visitors and colleagues.”

LVHN says that while masking will be optional in most areas, there are circumstances and locations where masks will be required for patients and guests. These include:

Anyone with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis

Anyone with respiratory viral symptoms

Transplant donors and recipients

Patients and guests in Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute inpatient and outpatient locations

Patients receiving infusion therapy

NICU visitors

Inpatient psychiatric units

The health network says anyone with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case should not be visiting LVHN sites.

LVHN’s transitional skilled unit (TSU) at Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–17th Street must follow the rules and regulations established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Therefore, masking requirements will be clearly indicated on site and will be dependent upon the presence of active COVID-19 cases on the unit, LVHN said.

“In these circumstances and locations, masking continues to be important because it provides an extra layer of protection from COVID–19 for our most vulnerable patients,” Dr. Benjamin says. “People who are immunocompromised or at high risk for complications from COVID-19 are always strongly encouraged to wear a mask in public.”

Dr. Benjamin says LVHN continues to urge everyone to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning a person who received their primary COVID-19 vaccination series and any recommended boosters.