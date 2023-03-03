Beginning Monday, face masks will be optional for the public inside Lehigh Valley Health Network hospitals and health care facilities in areas not associated with patient care, according to a news release from LVHN.

For visitors, that means masks will be a personal choice in spaces including cafeterias, gift shops, chapels, pharmacies, and patient education and support group meetings on hospital campuses, LVHN said.

Masking remains mandatory in all patient care areas at all LVHN locations, which LVHN says maintains an important barrier against the spread of COVID-19 to help keep everyone healthy. Anyone with respiratory illness symptoms is asked to always wear a mask in any LVHN facility.

“Across the country, hospitals and health networks are transitioning their masking guidance to allow more flexibility in certain areas,” said Timothy Friel, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine, LVHN. “We feel it’s appropriate given the state of the pandemic and the downward trend locally in positive tests for both COVID-19 and flu.”

Updated signage will be placed in newly mask optional LVHN locations and masks will be available near patient care areas.

“This is a small change, but one we feel is medically appropriate, based on the sustained downward trend in local COVID-19 transmission,” said Alex Benjamin, MD, Chief Infection Control and Prevention Officer, LVHN. “Just as with prior surges of COVID-19, we can adjust our masking policies and operations as needed to minimize the risk of the ongoing pandemic to our health care workers, patients and visitors.”

Benjamin said LVHN continues to urge everyone to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning a person received their primary COVID-19 vaccination series and any recommended boosters. Two-thirds of Pennsylvanians are “fully vaccinated,” according to state Health Department data, meaning they received their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Rates are much lower for boosters.

Here are some examples of how the new masking policy will work at LVHN in different locations:

LVPG practice locations – Masks required, including in the waiting room.

LVHN hospitals – Masks optional to enter, or in non-patient care areas including cafeterias and gift shops. Masks also will be optional in family/visitor waiting areas. Masks are required in the emergency room registration and waiting areas, on inpatient floors, and in all other patient care areas, including in procedure areas and physical therapy/rehabilitation spaces.

Diagnostic care centers – Masks required, including in the waiting room.

ExpressCARE locations – Masks required in the registration area, waiting room and in exam rooms.

Elevators – Masks are optional.