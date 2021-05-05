ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Communications Center confirms there are mass casualties from crashes on Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley. The accidents are snarling traffic on Wednesday.
Five vehicles and three tractor-trailers were involved in a crash shortly after noon on the eastbound side, near Lehigh Street, state police said.
Multiple police, fire and emergency crews are responding for the accident.
In the same area on the westbound side, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.
Both sides of the highway were closed with detours in place. Drivers should avoid the area.
State police did not comment on injuries.
The incidents came as heavy rain moved through the area.