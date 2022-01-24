LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | A fire erupted from a barn in Lower Macungie Twp. early Monday morning, according to fire marshals.
They also say that explosives may be the root cause.
Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, police scanners indicated that a large fire had begun on a local farm in the Lehigh County area. The fire marshals say that this fire engulfed the barn that was on the property, taking it down entirely.
No deaths or injuries have been reported, but fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.
Reports from other local residents say that explosives were heard going off inside the barn, which may be the cause of the flames.
The fire was put out a little after 2 a.m., and fire marshals say that the owners should be thankful the fire didn't spread to the main home.