Michael Villenueve smiled from ear to ear, as he was minutes away from finding out where he got matched for his residency.

"We're all going to be doctors, we're all going to be making a difference in people's lives," said Villeneuve.

The Emmaus native found out he will be making that difference at Lehigh Valley Health Network, a place near and dear to his heart.

"It lets me give back to the community I grew up in, which is special," said Villeneuve.

He's one of tens of thousands of graduating medical students who learned where they will be doing their residency for the next several years.

The event happens across the U.S. on the third Friday of every March.

"Today is just an absolutely wonderful day," said Robert Barraco, Senior VP and Chief Academic Officer at LVHN.

"We just couldn't be happier for them."

All the years of schooling and clinicals has finally paid off, as they learned where their path leads next in the medical world.

15 students at Temple/St. Luke's School of Medicine will be taking a similar next step, matching to residencies at St. Luke's.

Villeneuve and his fellow LVHN grads were just as happy to find their residency matches.

"Their life trajectory and career could be in a number of places. I think they're all really relieved they got places they wanted to go to," said Villeneuve.