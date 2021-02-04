Musikfest performance 2020
Ted Colegrove

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A campaign to help raise $1 million for ArtsQuest has surpassed its goal.

The 1 Million 'Festers campaign raised more than $1.2 million for the Bethlehem-based nonprofit.

It's a huge help for ArtsQuest, which has seen a $16 million loss in revenue in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Musikfest had to go virtual, but managed to draw in 2.2 million people with its streamed, live TV and limited-capacity socially distanced performances.

Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem had to change its normal setup as well.

“The 1 Million ‘Festers Matching Gift Campaign was so successful because of the outpouring of community support,” said Selena Lavonier, executive director of the ArtsQuest Foundation, in a news release.

The foundation says support is still needed, and donations can be made online.

