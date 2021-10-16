FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A well-known staple for pizza and cheesesteaks near Bethlehem is closing its doors for good.
Matey's Famous Steaks and Pizza in Fountain Hill is serving up its last dishes Saturday after serving the community in Lehigh County for 33 years.
The restaurant is closing so the business can focus on expanding its frozen pizza manufacturing facility for Matey's American Pizza Company.
"It's a little bittersweet. The time has come to take on some new ventures and expand our main business, which is frozen pizza," said owner, Michael Matey.
"We announced this two weeks ago and it has been amazing the overwhelming stories and memories that people have had since we opened, things you kind of forgot about and it really warms your heart," continued Matey.
The owner says he's looking forward to continue making pizza.
Matey's frozen pizza manufacturing business actually opened before the restaurant 36 years ago. They're sold at area grocery stores and onsite.
The owner says their frozen pizza business has grown rapidly since the pandemic started.