ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County has most of its votes counted early Wednesday, and the race for the Democratic nomination for Allentown mayor looks like it has been decided.
Matt Tuerk holds the edge in the competitive 4-way race, with 27% of the vote. That means he'll face Republican Tim Ramos, who ran unopposed on the Republican ticket, in the Nov. 2 general election.
Tuerk was running against incumbent Mayor Ray O'Connell, and City Council members Julio Guridy and Ce-Ce Gerlach.
The results are unofficial, as the county will have to certify the results.
Lehigh County saw a 23% voter turnout for Tuesday's primary election. Nearly 38,000 of those votes were cast in person on Election Day, while more than 17,000 were mail-in ballots.