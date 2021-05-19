ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In the race for Allentown mayor, incumbent Ray O’Connell won’t use the word "concede" just yet.
However, he's aware the election didn't go the way he wanted and is ready to accept the outcome after every vote is counted.
"If Matt Tuerk is the winner, congratulations Matt Tuerk, and I look forward to passing the torch to you come the new year. It's a democracy, and that's the way it is," O' Connell said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Tuerk had 27% of the vote, a narrow lead over his three opponents, including a 115 vote lead over O'Connell.
“If the numbers come in, if the numbers are final then Matt Tuerk wins,” O’Connell said.
While the votes aren't yet finalized, Tuerk took a victory lap to city hall hours after the polls closed.
“I am hoping it's the first of many trips to city hall; whether it's a run or walk, I'm looking forward to walking to work a lot,” Tuerk said.
Candidate Ce-Ce Gerlach garnered 1802 votes, 246 less than Tuerk, and has conceded.
“I feel proud of the race that we ran. We stuck to our message, we didn't deviate," Gerlach said.
Meanwhile, candidate Julio Guridy isn't conceding just yet.
Instead, he plans to wait until the official results, since he was leading most of the night.
“And then suddenly, 300 more mail-in ballots appear, and when that happened, it turns things around. So I am concerned about that, obviously,” Guridy said.
Now, he's considering his options, including a possible recount.
“I have been talking to my team to see if this is something we should pursue because of the irregularity of it," he added.
O'Connell planned to call Tuerk to congratulate him at some point Wednesday.
Tuerk will likely face Republican Timothy Ramos in November's general election.