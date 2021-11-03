ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mayor-elect Matt Tuerk isn't running on much sleep the day after Election Day, but he's already talking about the work he wants to get done as the next mayor of Allentown.
"I'm thrilled by the opportunity to work with people here in the city of Allentown," Tuerk said.
He wants to use his experience in economic development in running the city. He has worked with the Allentown Economic Development Corporation and, most recently, with the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
"We have to plan for this and this is where the years that I spent working to attract investment to our region, I can apply that here in Allentown," Tuerk said.
"When we see redevelopment of a part of the city, it should flow over to the other parts of the city. That's where to this point the NIZ has not been as successful as we want it to be."
Tuerk wants to make the development within the Neighborhood Improvement Zone work for those around it and not push them out.
"I want to make sure we see developers that are coming in from other parts of the country, but that also that they're creating opportunities for some of the Black and brown-owned businesses to take advantage, to get those construction contracts, to create jobs for people in our neighborhoods," Tuerk said.
"Building new units should lower the cost of living in a place like Allentown."
Tuerk also wants to make sure the city can come back stronger from COVID.
"We have more work to do here in the city of Allentown helping these small business owners that have been battered by COVID in its various different forms, whether it's supply chain, or the labor force, or the closures that they have to work through," Tuerk said.