Matt Tuerk sworn in as Allentown mayor, J. William Reynolds takes over in Bethlehem

Both Allentown and Bethlehem swore in new leaders on Monday and they both say they will hit the ground running.
"I, Matt Tuerk, do solemnly affirm that I will support obey and defend the Constitution of the United States," New Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said on his first day on the job.
Tuerk was sworn in as the new Mayor of the City of Allentown.
Tuerk becomes the first bilingual Latino Allentown mayor.
"It's important because we have a city that is 55% Latino," continued Tuerk.
Even before he officially became mayor, he started his day early meeting with city front line workers.
"I wanted to thank those folks for the work that they've done, particularly over this tough stretch in Allentown's history," said Tuerk.
He says he wants to listen to the people he serves, to give city a fresh start.
"We're going to change the narrative in Allentown," continued Tuerk. "We need to show residents that we listen to them and establish a culture of service."
In Bethlehem, J. William Reynolds, a lifelong resident and graduate of Moravian College is now the mayor of city.
Reynolds is promising to continue the progress former mayors have made, turning Bethlehem into a thriving destination for businesses and residents.
He says he knows what his first order of business needs to be.
"The biggest thing for us is just planning this recovery from the pandemic," continued Reynolds. "So, we look at what we can do, we'll take a look at what can help people in the short term and how can set up our city for success."