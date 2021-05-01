ALLENTOWN, PA. - Armando Jimenez arrived in the U.S. from Mexico with his family as a young boy.
"Our own story was that of just making not enough money to live. It was an economical decision, but it's different for every immigrant,” Jimenez said.
Now with Make the Road PA's Allentown chapter, Armando and others are spending this 'May Day' fighting for workers rights, especially those who are undocumented.
"A lot of essential workers are undocumented immigrants and they deserve dignity and respect as they have run this country and at the same time they haven't received any benefits from COVID-19 legislation and emergency rental relief,” he said.
During a rally Saturday in downtown Allentown, they also demanded the Biden Administration and Congress give citizenship to those who aren't here legally.
"Not just because they're workers, that's why we're seeing 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country deserve citizenship no matter what. No matter if they're workers, they deserve it,” Jimenez said.
While Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell says he's sympathetic to the DACA issue, he doesn't foresee Congress taking up an immigration-related bill anytime soon.
"Without insistence on our part that we address the obvious crisis at the border that is directly related to be what appeared to be an invitation by the new president to come on up,” Sen. McConnell, R-Kentucky, said.
The group also says all workers deserve at least $15 an hour.
"A lot of our members in our community earn $3 an hour if they're tip wagers. So the minimum wage is $7.25 I believe. That's inexcusable that people can't live off that,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez’s a DACA recipient
While he isn't a citizen, he's legally allowed to work in the U.S, but says it doesn't give him much comfort.
"We're just fighting for $15 and citizenship for all. And just be treated with dignity and respect. We don't think we're asking for too much but treated like humans,” he added.