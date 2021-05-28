ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The main stage is up and performers are putting the finishing touches on their set list before entertaining the greater Lehigh Valley at Mayfair this Memorial Day weekend.
"We are so excited here at Cedar Crest to welcome Mayfair back and all of the festival goers," said Mayfair committee chair Audra Kahr.
There's a lot to get excited about, especially after a year's hiatus. Plus, it's the arts, community, good music, and good food.
Vendors had been chomping at the bit to serve the community once again. Jack Sinnitz, the owner of Heaven on a Bun, says it's what he loves most.
"I just love being around people but I found out since I'm out with the regular people and the public it's so much nicer, I have so much fun with people," Sinnitz said.
Fun with people, especially in larger crowds, is something organizers hope fairgoers take into account.
"We're strongly encouraging festival goers to wear their masks while they're in a crowd. We've also added hand sanitation devices as well as enhanced cleaning protocols," Kahr said.
And that shouldn't stop you, nor should the rain.
"This is a big one, we just hope the dear Lord can help us out with the weather," Sinnitz said.
Over at Coca Cola Park, it's all about fireworks bursting in air.
"For those folks who missed fireworks shows here after a baseball game over the past year and a half it's a great opportunity starting this weekend to come out to Coca-Cola Park," said Mike Ventola, media relations manager with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
And for a more patriotic feel, parades are happening around the region.
As the nation gathers to remember those who've given it all for our country, here's to hoping the weather permits.