ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An annual Memorial Day weekend event is back for 2021, after the pandemic forced its cancelation last year.
Mayfair Festival of the Arts will be held in person at Cedar Crest College on May 28-30, organizers announced Monday.
This year's event will look a bit different though, due to COVID-19 safety measures, the school said, but there will still be many local artists, performers and food vendors.
Admission to the fair is free.
After previous organizers cancelled Mayfair in 2017, Cedar Crest College brought the event to campus in 2018. The 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19.