ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The main stage lineup for Mayfair Festival of the Arts has been set.
Mayfair will be held on Cedar Crest College's campus May 27 to 29.
Friday, May 27
Rogue Diplomats, 4-6 p.m.
Philadelphia Funk Authority, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Supersonic Godfathers, noon-1 p.m.
BC Blue, 1:30-3 p.m.
Reservoir Hill, 4-6 p.m.
Go Go Gadjet, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
Large Flowerheads, noon-2 p.m.
Jimmy and the Parrots, 3-6 p.m.
Sofa Kings, 7-10 p.m.
In addition to live performances, the festival will also feature an artist market, and food vendors will be on hand throughout the duration of the festival.
Festival Hours:
Friday, May 27, 4-10 p.m.
Saturday, May 28, Noon-10 p.m.
Sunday, May 29, Noon-10 p.m.
Parking is available onsite.