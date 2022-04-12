Annual Mayfair returns to Allentown
(File)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The main stage lineup for Mayfair Festival of the Arts has been set.

Mayfair will be held on Cedar Crest College's campus May 27 to 29.

Friday, May 27

Rogue Diplomats, 4-6 p.m.

Philadelphia Funk Authority, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Supersonic Godfathers, noon-1 p.m.

BC Blue, 1:30-3 p.m.

Reservoir Hill, 4-6 p.m.

Go Go Gadjet, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Large Flowerheads, noon-2 p.m.

Jimmy and the Parrots, 3-6 p.m.

Sofa Kings, 7-10 p.m.

In addition to live performances, the festival will also feature an artist market, and food vendors will be on hand throughout the duration of the festival.

Festival Hours:

Friday, May 27, 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, Noon-10 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, Noon-10 p.m.

Parking is available onsite.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you