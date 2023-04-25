ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk is not mincing words.

"The recent activity of the parking authority seems to have been driven less by service to our residents, and more toward needing to meet its revenue target," Tuerk said.

It's an issue that he says has gotten out of hand.

"There's a level of frustration on the part of residents. There's a level of frustration on the part of the businesses in downtown Allentown that are just trying to operate," Tuerk said.

For weeks people have been showing up to city council meetings to say something needs to change. Tuerk says the city's parking authority's actions aren't helping the city.

"The reason that we issue parking tickets is to see behavior modification. We want to see compliance with the laws and regulations that we have in the city," Tuerk said.

He says what's happening now is just making people angry. Like this past weekend, when tickets were issued to people waiting in line at a food bank, at a church.

"When I spoke with the pastor, he said that they had not had any issues in the past," Tuerk said. "I think that again, this speaks to a more aggressive parking authority."

Tuerk says simple changes can go a long way.

"Delivering warnings to our residents, instead of just sticking them with a ticket is one step in the right direction," Tuerk said.

He says if something isn't done, the city will step in.

The tickets issued at the church were downgraded to warnings.

Allentown Parking Authority Chairperson Ted Zeller has said "We respect anything the mayor wants to do and the direction he wants to take."

"The board is focused on recent issues and is actively looking into internal policy changes."