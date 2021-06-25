BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez announced on Friday that beginning tomorrow, Saturday, June 26, the City of Bethlehem will implement a modified attendance policy for weekends at Memorial Pool.
Officials stated that Memorial Pool will be open only to City residents and season pass holders from 1-4 p.m. and will be open to all patrons from 4-7 p.m. based upon available capacity.
The newly renovated Memorial Pool has welcomed large crowds early this summer, and capacity limitations are required to insure safety at the pools, while making every effort to allow for the opportunity for City residents to visit and enjoy the new facility.
At this time there will be no attendance policy modifications on weekdays at Memorial Pool, or at any of the other City pools, other than capacity limitations, according to City officials.
Please visit the pool website for more information.