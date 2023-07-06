EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Administrator Luis Campos is in the hospital after collapsing while running in the city Wednesday night, according to Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

A runner in the area called 911, and Easton Police also responded quickly and performed CPR at the scene, Panto said.

Campos, 46, was rushed to Easton Hospital, stabilized, and then taken to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, where he remains in critical condition in the ICU, according to Panto.

Panto says doctors are trying to determine what had caused him to collapse.